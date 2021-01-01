Financial Comparison: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) versus First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) and First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Colombia Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84% First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maverix Metals and First Colombia Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maverix Metals 0 2 3 0 2.60 First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Maverix Metals presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 27.52%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maverix Metals and First Colombia Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maverix Metals $33.24 million 23.08 -$7.67 million $0.06 91.00 First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Colombia Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maverix Metals.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats First Colombia Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

