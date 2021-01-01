Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.72.

NYSE FIS opened at $141.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.32 and its 200-day moving average is $142.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,570 shares of company stock worth $9,554,549 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

