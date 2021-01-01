Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FRRVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.51.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

