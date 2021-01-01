Feathercoin (FTC) Price Reaches $0.0158

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Feathercoin has a market cap of $4.78 million and approximately $7,287.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 303,278,040 coins. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

