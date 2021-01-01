FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. As a group, analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.