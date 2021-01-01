Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $330.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.21.

Facebook stock opened at $273.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.71. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 973,986 shares of company stock worth $268,609,895. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

