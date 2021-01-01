F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.76.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $360,916.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,764. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,857 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,743 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $178.09.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

