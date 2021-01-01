EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EZPW. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

EZPW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 357,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.67.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Analysts forecast that EZCORP will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 690.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 70.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

