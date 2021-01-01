Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $115.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.23.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,973 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.