eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $692,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,578,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,259,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.
- On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.