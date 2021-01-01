eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $692,100.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,578,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,259,716.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $807,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $703,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $594,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $537,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $424,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $459,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $567,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $63.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.13. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

