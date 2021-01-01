Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.28

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $9.13. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 3,493 shares traded.

XTC has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark upgraded Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.45 million and a P/E ratio of 13.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.30.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$100.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.