Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

