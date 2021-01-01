Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) (LON:EOG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $1.06. Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 325,815 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (EOG.L) Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

