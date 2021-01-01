Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of EURN stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. Research analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,039,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its position in Euronav by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Euronav by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.