Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report $128.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.63 million. Euronav reported sales of $320.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $819.45 million, with estimates ranging from $809.80 million to $829.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $205.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $8.00. 985,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Euronav by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 392,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 311,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 142,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $555,000. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

