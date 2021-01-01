Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

ETH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.54%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

