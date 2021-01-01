Erop Enterprises Llc Sells 215,800 Shares of Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) Stock

Altair International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAO) insider Erop Enterprises Llc sold 215,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $60,424.00.

Shares of Altair International stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 245,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,417. Altair International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Altair International

Altair International Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and assessing new business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

