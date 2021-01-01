Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.40. Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 282,963 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.25, a current ratio of 16.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.43.

Erdene Resource Development Co. (ERD.TO) (TSE:ERD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base mineral deposits in Mongolia. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in three exploration licenses approximately covering an area of 4,842 hectares and three mining licenses approximately covering an area of 13,019 hectares.

