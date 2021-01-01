Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alarm.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the software maker will earn $1.23 per share for the year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

ALRM opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $65,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,126,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $14,878,505. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

