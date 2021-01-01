EQT Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 530% compared to the typical volume of 2,142 call options.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in EQT during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

