Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 10%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price traded down 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.84. 1,589,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 678,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

