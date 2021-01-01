Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $175.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $189.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

