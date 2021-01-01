ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.39

Shares of ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.39 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 15168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

XNGSY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ENN Energy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

