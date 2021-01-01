Enjin Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.77 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $111.89 million and approximately $11.77 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00040734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00299767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00027769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $579.26 or 0.01985307 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

