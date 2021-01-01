Enigma Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Enigma token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $76,344.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00346552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.92 or 0.01380904 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,833,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,584,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

