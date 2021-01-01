Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:EPAC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The company had a trading volume of 150,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,990. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

