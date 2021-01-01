Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.45

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.45 and last traded at C$6.43, with a volume of 546380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -25.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Renato Castro sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$275,080.00.

About Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR.TO) (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

