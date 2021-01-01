EncrypGen Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One EncrypGen token can now be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. EncrypGen has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $4,763.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EncrypGen has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,877 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com . EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncrypGen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

