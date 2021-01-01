Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total value of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,462,274.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,988,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,120,000 after acquiring an additional 635,676 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $35,325,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 361,360.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,362 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $19,750,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 294.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

