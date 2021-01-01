Emblem (CVE:EMC) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) shares rose 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 597,714 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Emblem (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

