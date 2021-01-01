Elrond ERD Reaches Market Capitalization of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00028325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00560077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00154808 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00302692 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

