Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELEEF. Barclays boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $12.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEEF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.