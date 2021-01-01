Electrum Dark (ELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,576.84

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 193% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 40.1% higher against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,576.84 and approximately $108.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

