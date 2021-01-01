Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 235,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EIGR stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

