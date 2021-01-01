Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EIDX. Citigroup cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $131.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. Eidos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of -0.26.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at $6,155,397.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $408,136.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,847 shares of company stock worth $6,432,265 over the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 193.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

