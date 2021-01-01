Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DX. ValuEngine raised Dynex Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Dynex Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of DX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 155.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 450.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

