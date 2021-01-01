DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED) Shares Down 10.9%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIED)’s share price traded down 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a market cap of $921,314.70, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35.

About DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIED)

DXI Capital Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

