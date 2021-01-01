Dreamcoin (DRM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Dreamcoin has a market capitalization of $13,021.96 and approximately $4.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dreamcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Dreamcoin has traded down 50.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000030 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dreamcoin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,629,634 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

Dreamcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dreamcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dreamcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dreamcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

