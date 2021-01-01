Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives $25.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRETF shares. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.75 to $26.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $27.50 to $25.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.19.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

