Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Dorian LPG worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.26. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.71 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

