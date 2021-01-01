Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama Purchases 1,680 Shares

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $18,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DMLP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $378.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 51.26% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 109,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 460,166 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 592 counties and parishes in 27 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

