DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $263.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,964.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,399 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18,498.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,416,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,625 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 225.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,552 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $147,428,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4,419.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after purchasing an additional 735,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -188.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

