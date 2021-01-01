Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Sets New 1-Year High at $101.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.27 ($1.31), with a volume of 173343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

About Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

