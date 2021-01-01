Distell Group (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) Shares Down 1.8%

Distell Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DSTZF) shares fell 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.42. 964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Distell Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71.

Distell Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and markets wines, spirits, ciders, and other ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers its products primarily under the Alto, Scottish Leader, Black Bottle, Bunnahabhain, Tobermory, Deanston, Ledaig, Cruz Vodka, Kibao, Kingfisher, Caprice Wines, Hunter's Choice, Altar Wines, and Yatta Juice brands.

