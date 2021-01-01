Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Shares Down 0.1%

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $104.84 and last traded at $104.84. 1,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.96.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

