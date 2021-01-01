Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

