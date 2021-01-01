Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.33.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $58.00 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $952.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,216,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 109.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 117,466 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
