Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) traded down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 9,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 29,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.