Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.93. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 249,884 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.71.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $176.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

