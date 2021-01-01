Diamond One Day Volume Reaches $2,268.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and $2,268.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00005800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001285 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 771.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00091115 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,559,170 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.