DIA (DIA) Hits Market Cap of $33.42 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One DIA token can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00004035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIA has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. DIA has a market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00031093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00563864 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00159771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304268 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00083446 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars.

